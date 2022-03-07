ACC Men's Basketball Tournament 2022: How to Watch Without Cable

Despite losing to rival North Carolina in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke enters the ACC tournament as the top seed. Notre Dame, UNC and Miami round out the top four seeds and begin play on Thursday. The lower-ranked teams will need a deep tournament run or the automatic bid by winning it all to guarantee an invite to the NCCA's March Madness, which begins next week.

The ACC tournament gets underway on Tuesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The championship game is set for Saturday night. Tuesday's games are on the ACC Network, and the rest of the tournament will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2.

Here's all you need to know to watch the ACC tournament without cable.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What does the ACC tournament bracket look like?

Take a look:

What is the ACC tournament schedule?

The bottom six teams in the ACC face off on Tuesday. The second round takes place on Wednesday. The top four teams received a double-bye and begin tournament play on Thursday.

Here's the full tournament schedule (all times ET):

First round: Tuesday, March 8

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Second round: Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

Thursday afternoon winners, 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday evening winners, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Can I watch the tournament live on TV without a cable subscription?

You certainly can. Each of the major live TV streaming services -- Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T TV -- offers ESPN, ESPN2 and the ACC Network.

Sling TV's Orange package costs $35 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. The ACC Network is part of the $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on, which you'll need if you want to watch any of the first three games on Tuesday. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN,, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see what live, local networks are available where you live. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu With Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu With Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2. You'll need the $90-a-month package to watch the first three games on ACC Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.