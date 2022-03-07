ACC Men's Basketball Tournament 2022: How to Watch Without Cable

Despite losing to rival North Carolina in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke enters the ACC tournament as the top seed. Notre Dame, UNC and Miami round out the top four seeds and begin play on Thursday. The lower-ranked teams will need a deep tournament run or the automatic bid by winning it all to guarantee an invite to the NCCA's March Madness, which begins next week.
The ACC tournament gets underway on Tuesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The championship game is set for Saturday night. Tuesday's games are on the ACC Network, and the rest of the tournament will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2.
Here's all you need to know to watch the ACC tournament without cable.
What does the ACC tournament bracket look like?
Take a look:
What is the ACC tournament schedule?
The bottom six teams in the ACC face off on Tuesday. The second round takes place on Wednesday. The top four teams received a double-bye and begin tournament play on Thursday.
Here's the full tournament schedule (all times ET):
First round: Tuesday, March 8
- No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 p.m. on ACC Network
- No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network
- No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Second round: Wednesday, March 9
- No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10
- No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Semifinals: Friday, March 11
- Thursday afternoon winners, 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
- Thursday evening winners, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 12
- Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Can I watch the tournament live on TV without a cable subscription?
You certainly can. Each of the major live TV streaming services -- Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T TV -- offers ESPN, ESPN2 and the ACC Network.
Sling TV's Orange package costs $35 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. The ACC Network is part of the $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on, which you'll need if you want to watch any of the first three games on Tuesday. Read our Sling TV review.
YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN,, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see what live, local networks are available where you live. Read our YouTube TV review.
FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Hulu With Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu With Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2. You'll need the $90-a-month package to watch the first three games on ACC Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.