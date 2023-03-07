The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in March 2023

Though it's not quite spring anime season yet, there is one big release that has fans excited for streaming this month: Attack on Titan. Pause Vinland Saga or whatever else you're watching to make room for more of Eren's jaw-dropping exploits as the Titans take over. After you finish taking in the series' new episode, be sure to catch up with some other titles.

Here's a look at what to stream this month on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Hajime Isayama, Kodansha/Crunchyroll Also dubbed Attack on Titan The Final Chapters, this one-hour special finally dropped on March 3. It's available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu as often as you want. Prepare for the last installment in the entire series to arrive later this year.

Aggretsuko Season 5

Nothing says love like heavy metal and red pandas. Retsuko is back to complete her journey in this final installment of Aggretsuko. Who will she wind up with in the love department? Is she going to go into politics? Stream the last season on Netflix, and make sure to turn up the volume to catch the death metal vibes.

My Hero Academia Season 6

Shigaraki seems unstoppable on his latest rage-filled mayhem mission, and the stakes are high for our beloved Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, U.A. High and the pro superheroes. New quirks, new challenges and a new war will keep you glued to My Hero Academia. This season is a must-see, and the show airs on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) with the dubbed version dropping at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Watch the latest installment into March 2023.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

An adaptation of the video game NieR: Automata, the new anime series takes viewers to the year 5012, when aliens nearly wiped out humans. Androids help mankind in their fight to reclaim the planet, which is full of curious and unusual phenomena. The series launched Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll and is made up of two parts that are 12 episodes each.

Vinland Saga Season 2

After leaving viewers with a cliff-hanger in season 1, Vinland Saga returned on Jan. 9. Follow Thorfinn on a new quest, where he seeks salvation and peace after Askeladd's death. Praised for its dynamic characters and Viking-themed storytelling, the series streams new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll each Monday.

Yasuhiro Nightow, Shonengahosha, Crunchyroll The Trigun Stampede reboot hit Crunchyroll on Jan. 7 and features Vash the Stampede, Millions Knives, Rem Saverem and a character called Roberto de Niro on a new set of adventures. The 12 episodes air on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!



If you want to check out a rom-com this month, get into Tomo-chan Is a Girl! on Crunchyroll. The story follows Tomo, a tomboy who's crushing on her childhood friend Junichiro. He looks at her only like one of his bros, and she has trouble revealing her feelings. The series airs each Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity Season 2



To Your Eternity comes back with more melancholy and compelling storytelling about Fushi's struggles as a shape-shifting immortal. This time, he can't keep his commitment to solitude when he faces the Nokkers and needs help to do it. To Your Eternity season 2 features 20 episodes and began streaming on Crunchyroll on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET). The series wrapped on March 5, so if you've been waiting to binge it, now is the time.

Ken Wakui, Kodansha, Toman via Twitter The popular anime series returned to TV on Jan. 7 with the Christmas Showdown arc. The story dives into the beef between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragons. Watch Takemichi, Hakkai and Taiju maneuver and fight as Tokyo Revengers streams on Hulu through March.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

Ash and Pikachu head to the world championships while Goh gears up for the final stages of Project Mew. To see the beloved characters, part 2 arrived on Netflix on Feb. 24, so stream it if you missed it.

Spy Classroom

One of the newest anime series to be adapted from its manga, Spy Classroom follows up-and-coming spy Lily, who's motivated to show she has what it takes. It won't be easy to be on Team Tomoshibi, and even harder to take down Impossible Mission. You can start streaming the show on Hidive on Jan. 5 and watch it each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. PT (9:30 a.m. ET) until mid-March.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense

Season 2 has been in full swing since January, but after a break in February, new episodes begin airing on March 8. Step into Maple's virtual reality gaming shoes as a player in NewWorld for more points and exploits while streaming the series on Hulu or Crunchyroll.