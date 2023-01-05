The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in January 2023

Anime fans can kick off 2023 with a slew of new releases to stream. That season 1 finale of Chainsaw Man probably left an impact -- and possibly a void -- after watching Denji, Aki and Power take on monsters. But the new year will bring viewers lots to look forward to, including the NieR: Automata adaptation, the Attack on Titan finale and a new season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here's a look at what you can stream this month on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Yasuhiro Nightow/Shonengahosha/Crunchyroll A reboot of Trigun Stampede debuts on Crunchyroll on Jan. 7, and features Vash the Stampede, Millions Knives, Rem Saverem and a character called Roberto de Niro on a new set of adventures. There are 12 episodes that will air on Saturdays.

My Hero Academia Season 6

With Shigaraki on a rage-filled mayhem mission using the Metahuman Liberation Army, the stakes are high for our beloved Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, U.A. High and the pro superheroes. New quirks, new challenges and a new war await us in My Hero Academia. This season is a must-see, and the show airs on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) with the dubbed version dropping at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Watch the latest installment into the spring of 2023.

Vinland Saga Season 2

After leaving viewers with a cliffhanger in season 1, Vinland Saga returns on Jan. 9. Follow Thorfinn on a new quest where he seeks salvation and peace after Askeladd's death. Praised for its dynamic characters and Viking-themed storytelling, the series will stream new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll each Monday.

Ken Wakui/Kodansha/Toman via Twitter The popular anime series returns to TV on Jan. 7 with the Christmas Showdown arc. The story dives into the beef between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragons. Watch Takemichi, Hakkai and Taiju maneuver and fight when Tokyo Revengers streams on Hulu.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre



Hitting Netflix on Jan. 18, is an anime anthology adapted from Junji Ito's popular horror manga. Viewers will get to see stories like Hanging Balloon come to life on the small screen, along with more than 15 other tales. Season 1 consists of 18 episodes that

Blue Lock

Forget Ted Lasso. Blue Lock's soccer saga pits the top high school players in Japan against each other in a rigorous program to find the nation's greatest striker. Watch Yoichi Isagi on his journey each Sat. 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll. This season will feature 24 episodes total, broken down into two consecutive cours that air into March 2023.

To Your Eternity Season 2



To Your Eternity comes back with more melancholy and compelling storytelling about Fushi's struggles as a shape-shifting immortal. This time, he can't keep his commitment to solitude when he faces the Nokkers and needs help to do it. To Your Eternity season 2 features 20 episodes and began streaming on Crunchyroll on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Tōzai/Nexus screenshot via YouTube Don't be fooled by the dark imagery in the trailer for The Eminence in Shadow, because the series falls in the lighthearted lane. Follow the coolest kid on the block, Cid Kagenou, on his quest to protect the world with his imaginary shadow organization against imaginary bad guys, the Cult of Diabolos. He's not completely off-base, though, and that works to his advantage as he recruits others to his cause. Adapted from Daisuke Aizawa's manga, the new series is available to stream on Hidive on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). Season 1 began Oct. 5 and will feature 20 episodes.

Lookism



A Korean anime, Lookism follows Daniel, a high school kid who is bullied for his appearance. After waking up in a new body, he explores and experiences "lookism," a term that describes stereotypes, preferential treatment or discrimination based on looks. Season 1 debuted on Netflix on Dec. 8.

Netflix Though this isn't a new release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is worth a watch if you haven't checked it out yet. Based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the series launched on Netflix in September and has since earned rave reviews from fans and critics. Visit the Night City through 10 episodes on the streamer.



