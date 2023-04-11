The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in April 2023

After watching that Attack on Titan special, you may be wondering what's next for the spring anime season. We know Demon Slayer season 3 landed on April 9, but there's more Ranking of Kings on the way and Hell's Paradise makes its debut. If you spread your attention around, you'll be able to catch comedies, dramas or romantic series on different platforms -- and still have time to read manga.

Here's a look at what to stream this month on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Yuji Kaku/Mappa/Shueisha/Twin Engine Adapted from Yuji Kaku's manga, the story follows a group of misfits on a mission in old Japan. It's described as a Suicide Squad-like setup -- except it's during the Edo period and sword blades are the punishment for anyone who veers off the path. Stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Insomniacs After School

Based on the manga by Makoto Ojiro, the romance-themed series follows a high school kid named Ganta Nakami. He's an astronomy geek who has insomnia and winds up bonding with a girl named Isaki Magari, who has the same condition. They bond over their sleep-deprived lives and a shared secret. Look out for the premiere on Hidive this month.

Vinland Saga season 2

Vinland Saga returned on Jan. 9 and is still airing -- the series will have 24 episodes in this season. Follow Thorfinn on a new quest, where he seeks salvation and peace after Askeladd's death. Praised for its dynamic characters and Viking-themed storytelling, the series streams new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll each Monday.

Hajime Isayama, Kodansha/Crunchyroll Also dubbed Attack on Titan The Final Chapters, this one-hour special finally dropped on March 3. It's available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu as often as you want. Prepare for the last installment in the entire series to arrive later this year.

Demon Slayer season 3



Tanjiro, Nezuko and their friends are due to encounter some new enemies in the Swordsmith Village Arc, but they'll get a little help. Fans will get to see two new Hashira and a couple of formidable demons. Stream the show's new season now, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Your favorite king is back! Watch Bojji undergo new training while learning about the strange armored person he's hanging around. Step back into Kage's and Desha's past in this special installment of the popular anime when it arrives on Crunchyroll on April 13.

Yasuhiro Nightow, Shonengahosha, Crunchyroll The Trigun Stampede reboot wrapped its season in March, but you can now binge Vash the Stampede, Millions Knives, Rem Saverem and a character called Roberto de Niro on a new set of adventures. Watch all 12 episodes on Crunchyroll.

Dr. Stone: New World



Ready for some new science? Senku will dig deeper into the cause of the petrification in Dr. Stone: New World. He needs a captain for his ship as the team heads out on an exploratory mission, but they will end up fighting for what they need as they sail the ocean. The series debuted on April 6 and will air new episodes each Thursday on Crunchyroll.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense

Season 2 has been in full swing since January, but after a break in February, new episodes began airing on March 8. Step into Maple's virtual reality gaming shoes as a player in NewWorld for more points and exploits while streaming the series on Hulu or Crunchyroll. The finale airs on April 19.