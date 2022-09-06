A Major Security Bug Hit Google Chrome: Update Your Browser ASAP

If you're using Google Chrome or a Chromium-based browser -- whether on MacOS, Windows or Linux -- it's time to check for a critical security update. On Friday, Google released a Chrome update to patch a significant vulnerability that is actively being exploited in ongoing cyberattacks. Google urged users on all operating systems to update Chrome as soon as possible.

The security lapse involves a collection of back-end libraries called Mojo, which are used by Chromium-based browsers, including Opera, Brave and Microsoft Edge. The zero-day vulnerability is classified as high severity and has been labeled CVE-2022-307. Google's update patch fixes the vulnerability and updates your current version of Chrome to version 105.0.5195.102.

If you haven't applied a recent update -- or if your updates aren't automatically enabled -- here's how to check your version of Chrome and get updated quickly.

How to update Chrome on Android

By default, Android phones and tablets are set to allow Google Chrome to automatically check for and install updates. If you've disabled this setting, you can easily reenable it by opening your Play Store app, selecting Google Chrome, then tapping the three-dot menu on the app's Play Store page to open your update settings.

Here's how to check whether your Google Chrome app is updated in Android.

1. Open your Play Store app. In the top right corner, tap your profile icon.

2. Tap Manage apps & device to bring up the Overview tab.

3. The second option on the Overview tab will either say All apps up to date or Updates available. If you see Updates Available, tap it.

4. In the list of apps that appears, find Google Chrome. Beside the app's name, tap Update.

How to update Chrome on iPhone or iPad

For App Store users, Google Chrome should be automatically set to search for and install app updates. Here's how to manually check whether updates have been applied.

1. Open the App Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap Profile Properties in the top right corner, then scroll down to Available Updates.

3. Search for Google Chrome. If Chrome is listed, tap Update to install the latest browser updates.

You may be asked to provide the App Store with your Apple ID and password. If so, supply them and the updates will begin downloading and installing.

How to update Chrome on desktop

Whether you're using MacOS or Windows, your Google Chrome update process is the same. Here's how to check for updates and get them installed quickly.

1. On your computer or laptop, open Google Chrome and click on the More menu found in the top right corner of the browser (it looks like three dots, stacked vertically).

2. Here you'll be able to see if an update has recently been released. If you see a green icon, an update was released less than two days ago. An orange icon means there's been a pending update for four days now. And a red icon means an update has been waiting for you for at least a week.

3. Near the bottom of the More menu, click Help and then click About Google Chrome.

4. In the new screen that opens, click the Update Google Chrome button. Can't find the button? Great. That means you're already up to date.

5. If you've clicked the Update Google Chrome button, finish by clicking Relaunch.

Chrome will now restart and you'll be totally up to date.