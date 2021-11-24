Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
A different kind of Black Friday deal: Get your first month of Coursera Plus for $1

New Coursera Plus subscribers will only pay $1 for their first month of online courses from accredited institutions.

Coursera is offering a huge deal on its premium subscription.

Coursera, an online course provider, is offering your first month of its Coursera Plus premium subscription for only $1. Coursera operates similarly to a traditional college course, with enrollment windows, free audits and certificates that might apply as a credit at an institution. 

Coursera's $1 signup deal runs through Dec. 4 for new premium subscribers only. After that, you'll be charged the usual monthly rate of $59, but you can cancel anytime.

Coursera has over 4,000 courses to choose from in topics such as business analytics, graphic design and coding, from accredited institutions such as Yale, Stanford and more. We previously highlighted some of Coursera's offerings for learning about cybersecurity, coding for beginners and learning Python.

