9 great reads from CNET this week: Gift cards, Amazon reviews, Oculus Quest 2 and more

They're on everyone's holiday shopping list: gift cards. Swankier than straight cash, gift cards are all about convenience. They're available for a zillion different stores, they're lined up waiting for you right by the checkout and you don't have to worry about fit or fashion or maybe even that hard-to-please relative. They're great for kids, college students, co-workers, in-laws and pretty much everyone else.

Including scammers. They'll come after you with a convincing spiel about how you can buy gift cards to pay fines, fees or taxes or to help out someone in need. The FTC says consumers have lost more than $245 million to gift card scams since 2018, but it's probably much more than that. CNET's Ian Sherr talked to folks who've fallen for these scams and has advice about how to spot the dangers.

His story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

