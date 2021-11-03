9 gifts that won't go out of stock this year

Deal Savings Price













Holiday shoppers might run into a few obstacles this season in their quests to stuff stockings. Even with stores launching early Black Friday deals, supply chains are feeling the impact of COVID-19. Online shopping skyrocketed last year with more people being at home. As a result, manufacturers, retailers and the shipping companies struggled to keep up without compromising workers' health and safety.

Even ordering gifts before Black Friday isn't a guarantee that your stuff will arrive in time for Christmas or Hanukkah. We're not saying the holidays are a wash and your purchases are guaranteed to be late, but 2021 might be the year to think out of the gift-giving box.

We rounded up a list of great subscription service gifts that everyone on your shopping list will love. Added bonus? They won't go out of stock. We've linked either to the service's page where you can buy directly, or the appropriate website to buy a gift card.

Disney Disney Plus offers new releases like Shang-Chi, classic Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel movies, as well as Disney Vault movies and fun documentaries. Disney Plus is currently offering a one-year gift subscription offer for new subscribers.

James Martin/CNET Music streaming app Spotify is packed with songs and podcasts. There are even a few audiobooks if you know where to look. In addition to recommendations based on your listening history, it creates personalized playlists for you, keeps you updated on new releases from your favorite artists, lists where they're currently touring and more. You can gift your loved one an ad-free Spotify subscription by purchasing a gift card. Gift cards only work with Premium Individual plans and not Premium Student, Premium Family, Premium Duo, or trial offers. We found multiple options through Best Buy.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Apple Music, the in-house music and video streaming service from Apple. Like on Spotify, you can listen to music and playlists on-demand, access internet radio and more. The fun part about Apple's gift cards is that you're not locked into any particular service by buying one.

Xbox Xbox Game Pass is an all-you-can-play video game subscription for $10 a month. The service offers a few different plans to best suit your gaming style. You can choose between Game Pass for console, Game Pass for PC (which includes a subscription to EA Play). Or there's the Game Pass Ultimate, which offers games for PC, Console, the EA Play subscription, as well as the Xbox Live Gold and the cloud gaming beta.

Aaptiv Fitness app Aaptiv is audio-only, so it's like having a coach in your ear or a workout buddy. The app supports outdoor workouts including running and cycling, or workouts with treadmills, exercise bikes and ellipticals. You can also explore over 4,000 workouts like yoga, strength training classes and more based on difficulty, time and music. Aaptiv usually costs $15 monthly, or you can subscribe annually for $99 and get a seven-day free trial. Currently, the app is running a special offer to gift a year on the app for $50. For more ideas, check out our list of best workout apps.

Sunbasket Sunbasket is a healthy meal kit delivery service that uses fresh, organic ingredients while catering to different diets and nutrition plans. You can check out plans for vegetarians, vegans, keto, paleo and more. Sunbasket is a bit pricier than other meal kit services because it uses a higher quality ingredient, but new signups can get a discount. Also, if you want to share the Sunbasket goodness with a loved one, you can gift the service as well. For more ideas, check out our list of the best meal kit delivery services, as well as coffee, tea and wine delivery subscriptions.

Stitch Fix Stitch Fix is a clothing delivery service that you can customize to arrive at a frequency that best fits your schedule. Clothes shopping was stressful enough before the pandemic and Stitch Fix lets you do it from the comfort of your home. You can either sign up to get boxes delivered regularly, request a box for a special occasion or shop in the Stitch Fix online store. Stitch Fix also has a gift card program that you can use in the online store or apply to items selected by their stylist. For more ideas, check out our favorite clothing subscription boxes.

Hunt A Killer If there's a true crime fan in your life, Hunt a Killer is the closest they'll get to cracking a decades-old cold case. You can either choose a mystery or horror plan. Each mystery breaks down into about six boxes delivered to your house once a month. Boxes include letters, photos, maps, evidence, police and forensics reports and more. My husband and I first tried out Hunt a Killer last year and it's one of our favorite activities now. You can give Hunt a Killer -- the horror or mystery plan -- as a season pass (one case) or a full year (two cases).