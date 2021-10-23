5 to-do list apps that make great Wunderlist alternatives

Wunderlist

Wunderlist, the beloved cloud-based task management app, shuttered in May 2020. Microsoft, which purchased Wunderlist's parent company 6Wunderkinder in 2015, didn't leave its app devotees high and dry, however. After sunsetting Wunderlist, Microsoft released its own productivity app, To Do, which incorporated many of the same features as Wunderlist.

If you're in the market for another list-making and organizational app to use, here are five task-management app alternatives.

To Do

Microsoft

To Do is the natural successor to Wunderlist, as Microsoft built it based on Wunderlist features. Last year the app got a redesign to make it look even more like Wunderlist, with more color and background options, a dark mode option, and the ability to sync across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows and the web. Other Wunderlist features now available in To Do include listing groups (folders), steps (subtasks) and file attachments, and sharing and task assignments.

To Do is available for free download on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Todoist

Todoist

Todoist is a productivity app that helps you manage tasks, projects and goals. It syncs across Mac, Windows, mobile phones and via the web and browser extensions, and integrates with apps like Google Calendar and Dropbox. You can also use it to set goals, delegate tasks and see daily and weekly productivity trends.

Todoist is available for free download on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Things

Things

The Things app includes to-do lists, reminders, goal tracking and, on Mac, the ability to work in multiple windows. There is also a quick find feature, and an app-wide tag search. It's fully integrated between iOS and MacOS.

Things is available on iOS, iPadOS and MacOS. After a 15-day trial, Things costs $50 on Mac, $10 on iPhone and Apple Watch, and $20 on iPad.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit

Task management app Zenkit To Do was designed to look and feel similar to Wunderlist, according to Zenkit CEO Martin Welker. It has all of the same features Wunderlist did, including smart lists, list sharing, comments and reminders. It's available free for consumers, but you can upgrade to paid business plans as well.

Zenkit To Do is available on iOS, Android and on the web. Its Personal tier is free, while the Plus plan is $4 per month per user, and the Business plan is $19 per month per user.

Twobird

Ginger Labs

Twobird from Ginger Labs is an email app that also lets you create notes, set reminders, assign to-dos, leave comments and collaborate in one place. The app also gives you some flexibility -- for example, you can share a note and turn a shopping list into a party planning list instead.

Twobird is available for free on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.