31 New Emoji Are Coming to Your iPhone in iOS 16.4

A total of 31 new emoji designs have arrived on iOS with the release of the first iOS 16.4 developer beta Thursday, according to Emojipedia.

The new emoji include one new smiley, the shaking head; new animals, like a moose and a goose; and new heart colors, like light blue and pink. The plain pink heart has been a long sought-after heart emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's big emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip, a pregnant man and others, with 37 new designs total.

Emojipedia said the new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

There isn't any word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS.

Apple released a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3.

Here's the full list of new emoji included in iOS 16.4

Shaking Face Pink Heart Light Blue Heart Grey Heart Donkey Moose Goose Wing Jellyfish Hyacinth Pea Pod Ginger Folding Hand Fan Hair Pick Flute Maracas Khanda Wireless Rightward Pushing Hand Leftward Pushing Hand Black Bird Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone