31 New Emoji Are Coming to Your iPhone in iOS 16.4

That's right, the iOS 16.4 developer beta finally includes a plain pink heart emoji.

A sideways-shaking head emoji and three heart emoji in light blue, grey and pink
Some of the new emoji in the first iOS 16.4 developer beta.
A total of 31 new emoji designs have arrived on iOS with the release of the first iOS 16.4 developer beta Thursday, according to Emojipedia.

The new emoji include one new smiley, the shaking head; new animals, like a moose and a goose; and new heart colors, like light blue and pink. The plain pink heart has been a long sought-after heart emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's big emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip, a pregnant man and others, with 37 new designs total.

New emoji to come to iPhones with the first iOS 16.4 developer beta

A moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emoji iPhone users might see soon.

Emojipedia said the new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

There isn't any word yet on when the new emoji will be available across iOS devices, and the designs of the new emoji might change between now and their final release on iOS. 

Apple released a handful of bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of new features in iOS 16.3

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the full list of new emoji included in iOS 16.4

  1. Shaking Face
  2. Pink Heart
  3. Light Blue Heart
  4. Grey Heart
  5. Donkey
  6. Moose
  7. Goose
  8. Wing
  9. Jellyfish
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Pea Pod
  12. Ginger
  13. Folding Hand Fan
  14. Hair Pick
  15. Flute
  16. Maracas
  17. Khanda
  18. Wireless
  19. Rightward Pushing Hand
  20. Leftward Pushing Hand
  21. Black Bird
  22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
