18 TV Shows on Netflix You Can Stream for Your Next Binge Fest

Choosing what show to watch on Netflix can be a daunting task, given the plethora of titles across all genres, from comedies to dramas to period pieces. Thankfully, we've narrowed down some of the most entertaining shows on the streaming service right now, including both Netflix originals and acquired series. The toughest bit will be deciding which one to start with.

If you're looking for your next comfort show, here's our roundup of some of the best series you can binge on Netflix. And if you'd rather go with a movie instead, here are our picks for the best Netflix original movies.

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2024

Keith Bernstein/Netflix The Crown (2016 - 2023) A compelling, artful retelling of the reign of Queen Elizabeth. The Crown touches on many themes beyond just the monarchy, including politics, family and the tumult of royal marriages -- namely that of Charles and Diana. Beyond the spectacular casting across all six seasons, the show is supported by strong writing and gripping storylines that stir up emotion in viewers, regardless of how they actually feel about the British monarchy.

Frank Ockenfels/AMC Breaking Bad (2008 - 2013) Lauded as one of the best television shows of all time, Breaking Bad has all the merits of a standout series: a suspenseful storyline, dynamic characters and shocking plot twists -- many of which are not for the faint of heart. It follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White, who turns to cooking meth when he's diagnosed with cancer and worries about providing for his family. But his knack for producing the illegal substance leads him down roads he never imagined.

Netflix Peaky Blinders (2013 - 2022) Peaky Blinders tells the story of an English gang run by Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family after World War I. The gang controls the city of Birmingham, but Shelby begins to set his sights beyond the streets as he aims to move up in the world. What sells this show is not only its compelling storyline, but also its stellar casting. For fans of period dramas -- and crime shows -- Peaky Blinders is a must-watch. A word of caution, though: This gritty series is not for the squeamish.

Netflix Black Mirror (2011 - Present) Black Mirror is a dark, dystopian imagining of a world overrun by technology and modern "advancements." A series of standalone episodes each depict their own compelling -- and often unsettling -- imagining of the impact of our increasingly digital lives. (The anthology format itself can be a refreshing way to consume television in the age of binge-watching.) It will haunt and entertain you in all the best ways.

NBC, Justin Lubin/NBC The Good Place (2016 - 2020) This show is not only hilarious and witty, but it'll force you to reexamine deeper questions about life and what's inherently "good" or "bad." In the show, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the afterlife and, surprisingly, in the Good Place. But, as it turns out, she learns she's actually there by mistake. This inspires Eleanor to embark on a mission to shed her old ways. The plot twists will throw you for a loop, and the amusing, one-of-a-kind characters will keep you coming back for more.

USA Network Suits (2011 - 2019) This comedy-drama follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout with no legal experience who manages to land a job at the law firm of one of New York's top attorneys, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). They become a powerful team, but have to keep Mike's lack of legal credentials under wraps. A testament to Suits' brilliance is that it became the most-watched acquired series when it hit Netflix in 2023. (The star power of now-Duchess Meghan Markle, who plays paralegal Rachel Zane in the show, was likely also a factor.) But heads up: You'll only find the first eight seasons on Netflix. For the ninth and final season, you'll need to head to Peacock.

Ludovic Robert/Netflix One Day (2024) If you're on TikTok, you've probably seen this one all over your feed. One Day is a heart-wrenching adaptation of David Nicholls' novel, in which we see Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) reunite on the same day across two decades. It's a unique storytelling device that'll make you reflect on time and relationships, and pull at your heartstrings all the while.

Netflix Squid Game (2021 - Present) This thriller was all anyone talked about when it debuted, and for good reason. Hundreds of people in desperate need of cash compete in a series of games that become a fight for survival. If you can handle the grotesque and gory themes throughout this show, it's an enthralling watch. Then you can eagerly await season 2.

Getty Images This Is Us (2016 - 2022) You'll want to keep a box of tissues close for this one. This Is Us follows the Pearson family, which includes Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their three children (Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley). In exploring the impact of their upbringing on each Pearson child, This Is Us masters the art of the flashback and flashforward, and effectively explores issues surrounding race, adoption, alcoholism, family illness and other potent topics. Each episode will leave you feeling either touched, devastated or desperate to know what happens next.

Netflix Beef (2023) A road rage incident between Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong) turns into a drawn-out feud, setting the stage for an enthralling comedic drama made all the better by stellar casting. Beef stole the show at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, nabbing eight wins, and won all three categories it was nominated for at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Getty Images Monk (2002 - 2009) Monk does an excellent job combining crime, drama and comedy. It follows Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub), a private detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder who works with the San Francisco Police Department to solve unconventional cases. It's impossible to watch this show without forming an affinity for the main character, and there's smart writing throughout. Monk is perhaps best characterized as a comfort show, and sometimes that's exactly what you need.

Maid (2021) Some of the most impactful shows are the ones rooted in reality. Such is the case for Maid, which is based on a memoir of the same name by Stephanie Land (some character names were changed). It tells the story of Alex Russell (Margaret Qualley), who gets a job cleaning houses after leaving an abusive relationship. In her struggle to make ends meet for her and her young daughter, the show paints a stark picture of poverty in America, and explores the deep chasm between the haves and have-nots.

Netflix Stranger Things (2016 - Present) Stranger Things is an enthralling medley of horror, drama and nostalgia. Set in the 1980s in fictional small-town Indiana, residents begin experiencing a series of odd events, including the disappearance of a young boy, and begin to search for answers.

Netflix The Queen's Gambit (2020) This miniseries feels so much like it was based on a true story, thanks to genuine writing and lifelike characters. An orphaned girl in the 1960s named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers a knack for playing chess, which takes her all the way to big competitions and the world stage. But fame begins to take its toll as she's forced to reevaluate what she really wants in life.

Netflix Money Heist (2017 - 2021) In this riveting Spanish crime drama, a mastermind called "The Professor" assembles a group of eight people to carry out an ambitious robbery of the Royal Mint of Spain. The show uses compelling flashbacks and time jumps to keep you on your toes.

Netflix Never Have I Ever (2020 - 2023) If you need a fun, lighthearted show that'll make you laugh, Never Have I Ever could be your answer. Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is a first-generation Indian-American teenager who struggles to reconcile her dual identities, all while dealing with the typical challenges of high school and climbing the social ladder. There are relatable themes no matter your age -- or you might just find yourself having flashbacks to the traumas of adolescence. But in a funny way.

Bridgerton (2020 - Present) One of the most aesthetically pleasing shows on this list. Bridgerton is set in Regency-era England as the Bridgerton siblings search for love while navigating high society -- and being the subject of anonymously penned gossip pamphlets. There's plenty of drama, beautiful costumes and lavish tea parties to keep you coming back for more. The first installment of season 3 arrives on May 16, so catch up now.