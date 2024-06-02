11 Binge-Worthy Hulu TV Shows to Watch Right Now

Hulu may be home to a serving of broadcast shows from ABC, Fox and other networks like Freeform, but its originals can keep you glued to your sofa, too. You've probably already streamed shows like Abbott Elementary, American Horror Story or Grey's Anatomy on the platform, but if you're looking to check out a new genre or bingeable series, we have you covered. Here's a lineup that includes some of Hulu's best titles, including kid-friendly and international picks.

Katie Yu/FX Shōgun (2024) A drama set in feudal Japan, Shōgun features gripping storytelling, impressive visuals and brilliant performances. The limited series is based on the novel by James Clavell, and though its initial 10-episode arc has wrapped, the show has been renewed for more seasons.

Shane Brown/FX Reservation Dogs (2021-2023) Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a dramedy that follows a group of Indigenous teenagers who live on -- and try to get off of -- their Oklahoma reservation. Friendship, family and spiritual connections are at the heart of the series that blends comedy with serious themes. Stream all three seasons on Hulu.

Courtesy of FX The Bear (2022-) The award-winning series features Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, a talented chef who comes home to run his brother's restaurant after his death. Grief, debt and kitchen chaos are only a fraction of what he deals with while getting the business up to par, along with the help of a young chef played by Ayo Edebiri. The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. Stream the first two seasons ahead of season 3's release on June 27.

James Van Evers/Hulu Black Cake (2023-) Based on the novel by Charmaine Wilkerson, Hulu's Black Cake series takes viewers through time as they follow Eleanor Bennett's journey full of heartbreak, betrayal and secrets. Her death leaves her children to inherit some of her mysteries while also learning about a mother's love and sacrifice.

Hulu Blood Free (2024-) Hulu is expanding its slate of K-dramas, and Blood Free is one of the newest titles to arrive on the streaming service. The thriller series features Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo in a high-stakes story that explores the aftermath of a terrorist attack. Nothing is as it seems. J-hoon's character, Woo Chaewoon, is determined to find out the truth. All of season 1 is available to stream now.

Amblin Television/Warner Bros. Animation Animaniacs (2020-2023) This reboot of the beloved original series brought back main characters Yakko, Wakko and Dot for more adventures as they adjust to life in a new century. The comedy is played up as the siblings fit into their new timeline, and, of course, there are appearances by Pinky and The Brain. Stream the entire reboot with the whole family.

Matt Groening/Hulu Futurama (1999-) Revived on Hulu after a 10-year absence, Futurama has 11 seasons you can stream on the platform. The animated comedy follows a group of interplanetary delivery service co-workers in the 31st century. New seasons are on the way, and the series is set to air new episodes into 2026.

Hulu Reasonable Doubt (2022-) If you're into legal dramas with twists and turns, Reasonable Doubt will hold your interest. Starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as powerhouse defense attorney Jax Stewart, the series follows a high-profile case, a side mystery and drama in Jax's personal life. Season 1 is available to stream now, and season 2 premieres Aug. 22.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu Only Murders in the Building (2021-) See Martin Short and Steve Martin step outside of wedding planning and into amateur sleuthing alongside Selena Gomez in this entertaining comedy series. Neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) can't keep their noses -- and fingerprints -- out of their apartment building's business. Their mystery-solving skills don't always get it right on the first crack, but it's fun to watch. Three seasons are available on Hulu, with season 4 coming on Aug. 27.

Tite Kubo/Shueisha/TV Tokyo/Viz Media Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (2022-) Exclusive to Hulu in the US, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War serves as a sequel to the original Bleach anime series. Full of action, the show picks up with Ichigo Kurosaki trying to stop the Quincy from wiping out Soul Society. Catch up on the first two seasons now.