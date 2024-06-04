10 Very Entertaining Sci-Fi Movies to Stream on Max Right Now

Are you partial to stories about time travel, superhuman abilities or parallel worlds? Max offers a quality selection of sci-fi movies that span decades and subgenres. From blockbusters like James Cameron's Avatar films to animated flicks that take you into fictional universes or virtual realities, these picks are just a click away on the platform.

Keep scrolling to see our lineup of some of the best sci-fi movies you can stream today on Max.

Warner Bros. Pictures Dune: Part Two (2024) The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's first film picks up where the last movie left off, following Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins with the Fremen of Arrakis to fight against House Harkonnen. In addition part one's ensemble cast that included Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, this installment welcomes some new faces: Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Warner Bros. Dune: Part One (2021) Denis Villeneuve's cinematic take on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic. Dune: Part One starts the story on planet Arrakis, where there's conflict about "the spice," a highly valuable substance across the universe that can prolong life and enhance other abilities. You can stream the film on Max right now, and if you want a touch of nostalgia, check out the 1984 version as well.

Warner Bros. Animation/DC Studios Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One (2024) With the help of John Constantine, Barry Allen -- aka The Flash -- travels through parallel worlds trying to stop multiple Earths from being destroyed. Along the way, he meets other superheroes like Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, Batman, Robin and Catwoman. Traversing the multiverse also means encounters with numerous villains like Lex Luthor and Amazo. It's DC's ultimate multiverse storyline. Watch part one, and stay tuned for part two when it lands on streaming.

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Gear up for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (hitting theaters on May 8) by streaming War for the Planet of the Apes. Andy Serkis returns as Caesar in the film, seeing the apes fighting with a militia as a mutated virus spreads. The movie is the sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, also on Max.

20th Century Studios Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film, Avatar: The Way of Water, finds Jake Sully as a Na'vi clan chief raising his own family on Pandora. More battles ensue when colonizers return and pose a threat to the world, forcing Jake and his family to flee. To survive and defeat their enemies, they learn the ways of a sea clan. The Avatar universe continues to expand with this film, with three more on the horizon over the next five years.

Jasin Boland Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) George Miller's post-apocalyptic movie centers on Charlize Theron's Furiosa and Tom Hardy's Mad Max. They're fleeing a tyrant and his band of fervent followers in a wasteland while trying to protect others. Furiosa wants badly to find her way back to her childhood homeland, which is ruled by women. Stream this movie ahead of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is due in theaters in May.

Studio Chizu Belle (2021) A reimagining of the Beauty and the Beast fairy tale, Belle is an anime that takes its protagonist into a virtual world. Suzu is a introverted high schooler, but when she discovers "U," a virtual reality, she creates Belle, an alternate persona. Belle becomes a wildly popular singer, but a beast disrupts one of her shows and everyone hunts it. She too, wants to uncover the truth about this "beast."

Hulton Archive/Getty Images WarGames (1983) The terror of artificial intelligence, '80s style! Matthew Broderick stars as David Lightman, a smart high school kid who's also a hacker. He unknowingly hacks into a military computer system and thinks he's playing a game as an opposing party: the Soviet Union. David's action prompts a series of military responses and attacks as the supercomputer's AI holds the world's fate in its hands.

Orion Pictures RoboCop (1987) The original version of RoboCop arrived in 1987 and starred Peter Weller in the titular role. Set in Detroit, where crime is chaotic and corporations have evil intentions, the story follows Officer Alex Murphy (Weller). The police force contracts with a tech company to create a legion of cyborg officers, and they use Murphy's body as the guinea pig after he's killed in the line of duty. Things don't go as expected -- for anyone. Max also carries two RoboCop sequels and the 2014 reboot.