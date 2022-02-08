Most people know it's important to take care of your physical health, but not everyone knows it's equally important to take the time to address their mental health needs. Learning how to handle stress and make time for yourself are just as important as eating right and exercising. All of these things are aspect of self-care and can help people live their healthiest lives.

"Self-care is a process involving being aware of self, acquiring knowledge and taking responsibility for meeting needs at whatever level they are presented," according to research. It can be hard to make time to address these needs though. We might feel busy from our work or tired from taking care of sick loved ones.

These 10 apps can help remind you to take care of yourself so you feel better and can be your best self.

1. Aloe Bud

Aloe Bud is an easy way to make sure you're taking care of yourself every day. The app sends gentle nudges throughout the day, reminding you to drink water, eat, reach out to friends and more. Instead of guilting you if you aren't doing well, Aloe Bud encourages you to celebrate even the small victories.

You can download Aloe Bud in Apple's App Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CBS Interactive

2. Shleep

The Shleep app is a helpful app if you're hoping to fall asleep faster and feel more rested when you wake up. Shleep rates how well you're sleeping with a questionnaire and teaches you how to sleep better through learning modules. Depending on your sleeping habits, Shleep will prioritize certain modules over others.

You can download Shleep in the App Store or in the Google Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CBS Interactive

3. ToDon't

The ToDon't app might sound like the opposite of self-care, but hear me out. The app works on getting you to procrastinate bad habits or what you don't want to accomplish that day. ToDon't could potentially help you avoid bad choices like checking social media or letting laundry pile up.

You can download ToDon't from the App Store or the Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

Download.com: Best apps to help stop panic and anxiety attacks

4. Loosid

If you're hoping to cut back on drinking or be sober, it's important to find a like-minded community. Loosid is a digital sober community, providing support to members and celebrating the choice of sobriety. The app links up users with friend groups, dating options and sober events.

You can download Loosid from the App Store or the Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

5. SmokeFree

Smoking is one of the most challenging habits to break. SmokeFree can help you quit cold turkey or cut back slowly. The app offers users motivational phrases, tips, time elapsed without cigarettes and a chart of money saved. You can use it to set incentives for yourself: For example, with the cash saved by not buying cigarettes you could buy yourself a new phone.

You can download SmokeFree from the Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

6. Calm

Whether you live with anxiety or just had a busy day, Calm can help you find a few moments in the day to feel peaceful. The app offers hundreds of meditations on topics including anxiety, stress, sleeping, forgiveness, gratitude and more. The sessions range from three to 25 minutes long. The app is free to download, but in-app purchases range from $15-$80.

You can download Calm from the App Store or the Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

7. Lumosity

If you play games to distract yourself or wind down from a long day, this could be for you. Lumosity lets you play games, learn and improve your mind all at once. The app includes puzzles, memory games, logic problems, meditation techniques and more. As you play, you can track your progress while learning your strengths, weaknesses and cognitive patterns.

You can download Lumosity from the App Store or the Play Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

8. Aetheria

Aetheria teaches you about an array of mental illnesses and disorders so you can better understand what's happening in your body. You'll learn coping methods for everything between everyday ups and downs to a crisis. The app offers access to therapy-driven and research-based tools to help people. Aetheria supports mental illnesses and disorders from general anxiety disorder to anorexia.

You can download Aetheria from the App Store.

9. Journaling

Keeping a journal is one of the best ways to see how much you've changed and accomplished over time. Getting your thoughts and feelings on paper is also therapeutic. There are dozens of journal apps available, so it's all about finding one that best suits your needs. The Day One app is a great journaling app option. You can also use the stock notes app on your phone.

You can download Day One from the App Store.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CBS Interactive

10. Stretch Timer



You don't have to commit to a vast amount of exercise to make a change in your life. Developing a habit of stretching at least once a day can make a big difference. It's also doable for most people with physical limitations or injuries. The Stretch Timer Plus app is an easy way to keep track of repetitions and time while listening to calm music.

You can download Stretch Timer Plus from the App Store.

Now playing: Watch this: Use tech to achieve your New Year's resolutions



