Score Some of Amazon's Best Previous-Gen Hardware for as Little as $13 Today

Not everyone's comfortable buying used electronics. But if you are, this deal is worth checking out. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, has a bunch of used Amazon devices on sale today with prices starting at just $13. The sale includes popular devices like the , , and more. These are all in used condition, with varying levels of scratches. Be sure to check each product listing for the full list of available options.

Each of these devices has been checked to ensure that it works like new, even if it has a little cosmetic damage. They will ship in generic brown boxes, instead of the retail packaging. Each of them is backed by a 90-day warranty from Woot in case you run into any issues and need to exchange the item.

Some of these are the older models of the devices, but at these prices that's easy to forgive. If you prefer to buy in only new condition, Amazon has some pretty . Check them out today as well.