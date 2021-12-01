Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Save up to 30% on Logitech's mice, keyboards and more with this Cyber Week sale

Shopping for tech? CNET readers get up to $30 off Logitech and Logitech G during Cyber Week.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Cyber Monday has already come and gone, but the one-day holiday has evolved over the years, and a slew of retailers are still offering deep discounts as part of Cyber Week and beyond.  If you're still shopping for the holidays, our friends at Logitech want to give you, our readers, the gift of savings. From Dec. 1 to Dec 14, when you shop Logitech and use the code CNETSAVE at checkout, you'll receive $15 off orders of $120 or more, or $30 off $200 or more on Logitech and Logitech G brands. And of course, as always, any order over $29 ships free. 

Logitech offers a range of quality tech, including mice, keyboards, desk accessories, tablet accessories, home security and more, while Logitech G features gaming accessories to get you streaming, as well as a host of professional grade simulations, like racing and flight for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. If you've been needing to upgrade your tech, now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, but hurry, because the offer ends Dec. 14. 

