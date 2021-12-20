Save on top tech with 15% off refurbished devices at Decluttr

Decluttr

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With the ongoing global chip shortage, finding new tech in stock both in stores and online is becoming significantly harder. Luckily, there is still a huge array of used and refurbished tech available out there, which is also a great way to save a decent-size chunk of change on more expensive items like phones and laptops. Decluttr is a great site for both shopping for and selling affordable used devices, and right now you can get 15% off all refurbished tech sitewide, up to $160. Just use the promo code HOLIDAYS15 at checkout.

Decluttr has a great selection of refurbished top tech available, from phones and smart watches to laptop and game consoles. There is even a wide variety of used DVDs and video games as well. While there is also an ongoing sale of up to $150 off of refurbished phones, it appears that you can't compound those savings with the promo code discount. You will have to choose one or the other, so be sure to check both deal prices to see which is the better offer. This deal is only valid until Dec. 22, so act fast if you're interested.