Save on Surface Pro 8, smart TVs and more during Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale

Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

Best Buy has launched a new flash sale today, slashing prices on popular favorites like the AirPods Max and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet. Right now you can save on all the latest tech, with deals on smart TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and more. You can . But hurry -- these deals end tonight.

Whether you're upgrading your home entertainment space or shopping for the right PC to keep you productive at home or on-the-go, you'll find plenty of tempting offers in Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale. To save you some time, we went through the sale to highlight some of the best deals available. Check out a few of our favorite offers below.

Microsoft Get the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. The Surface Pro 8 features a kickstand and detachable keyboard, as well as a built-in Surface Slim Pen 2 -- so you can create like a pro no matter where you are.

Dell This 14-inch Dell laptop features WIndows 11 and a convenient touchscreen with an energy-efficient LED backlight. It also features a 256GB solid state drive for storage that allows faster start-up times and data access. Small enough to be portable while having a large enough display to work on all day, a long-lasting battery keeps you connected so you can get everything done no matter what the day brings.

LG Movies, sports and more will look sharp and lifelike with this 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Display with a resolution of 2160p for a home cinema experience. Featuring a Game Optimizer, FilmMaker Mode, TV Sound Mode Share, voice assistance and more, this TV has everything you need to upgrade your entertainment space to do it all.

Take $100 off the popular AirPods Max and get immersive, high-fidelity audio with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and up to 20 hours of listening per charge. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

More great offers from Best Buy's current flash sale: