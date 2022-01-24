Save big on TCL 4K TVs, headphones and much more during Best Buy's 24-hour Flash Sale

Deal Savings Price





Since the start of the new year, Best Buy has been rolling out these flash sales practically non-stop. We're certainly not complaining, though. This morning brought a new wave of deals in the form of a new 24 hour flash sale that only runs until tonight at 12:59 AM EST. There's plenty to get excited about, including one of the lowest prices we've seen on one of our favorite pairs of Sony noise-cancelling headphones.

You can shop the whole sale selection above, but with less than a day left, we thought we'd help save you some time. We've sifted through the deals available today and pulled the absolute best offers out there. You can see out top picks below:

David Carnoy/CNET The WH-XB910Ns are Sony's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, but right now you can pick them up for entry-level prices. They feature dual noise cancelling, with feedback and feedforward mics on both sides, to seriously cut down external noise. They boast up to to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, and dual pairing so they can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

TCL The TCL 4-series made its way onto our list of the best 4K TVs for 2022 as the best budget option, and the value just got even better with this 38% discount. This TV boasts stunning 4K ultra HD resolution plus high dynamic range for accurate, vivid colors. It's an Android smart TV, so not only does it instantly give you access to hundreds of your favorite streaming services, it also has Chromecast built-in so you can stream content directly from your phone or laptop. Plus, the voice remote enables hands free browsing.

Shark It's time to drag your housework into the 21st century with this Shark robot vacuum. You can activate it though your phone, or with the sound of your voice using any Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled smart devices. It can run continuously for 120 minutes and will sense and automatically avoid stairs, ledges and furniture. And with three different brush types, it is suited for cleaning all surfaces.

