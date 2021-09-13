Save $40 on this USB-C travel dock and charge your devices anywhere

Best Buy

With the holidays approaching fast, many people are likely planning travel in the next few months, and if you're carrying multiple devices with you -- a laptop, tablet, phone, maybe even a Nintendo Switch -- you'll deal with the annoying issue of trying to keep them all charged up while on the go. A USB-C dock makes this easy, and right now you can pick up a fast-charging option from j5create for $40 off as a . Normally $100, this dock is $60 through the rest of today.

The offers two USB Type-A ports delivering transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps, an HDMI input that'll let you connect any laptops without a built-in HDMI input to an external display, and a USB-C port into which you can plug most laptops and phones for charging. The dock comes with a detachable 90-watt power cord that lets it plug directly into the wall and a USB-C to USB-C cable for plugging it into your laptop instead. All in all, you get a ton of flexibility with this dock, and with its compact size, you can throw it into a bag without it taking up much extra space.

You don't have to be ready to travel to get use out of this dock. If you ever find yourself wishing for more USB ports in your home setup or are looking to connect your laptop to your monitor, you can easily use this little guy in a more permanent capacity as well.