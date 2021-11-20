Crazy good Black Friday deal: Save $260 on a GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle

GoPro

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

GoPro certainly knows how make a splash with a Black Friday deal. The Hero 10 Black bundle that's currently available on the company's website encompasses the Hero 10 Black itself, a magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery, a Shorty tripod, a 32 GB SD card and a camera case, all for just $400. That's $260 in savings.

Even better, the bundle also comes with a 1-year GoPro Subscription, which includes unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quik app, up to 50% off at GoPro.com and, perhaps most important, no-questions-asked camera replacement. That last one is key if you're taking your GoPro Hero 10 Black on some rough adventures!

To emphasize what a good deal this is, the GoPro Hero 10 Black -- just the camera alone, no accessories, no GoPro Subscription -- is available on Amazon for exactly the same price.