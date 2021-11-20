CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Crazy good Black Friday deal: Save $260 on a GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle

Everything you need to do something fun, for way less.

goprohero10black-m-1.png

The HERO10 Black bundle comes with a spare battery, a 32GB SD card and more

 GoPro
GoPro certainly knows how make a splash with a Black Friday deal. The Hero 10 Black bundle that's currently available on the company's website encompasses the Hero 10 Black itself, a magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery, a Shorty tripod, a 32 GB SD card and a camera case, all for just $400. That's $260 in savings.

Even better, the bundle also comes with a 1-year GoPro Subscription, which includes unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quik app, up to 50% off at GoPro.com and, perhaps most important, no-questions-asked camera replacement. That last one is key if you're taking your GoPro Hero 10 Black on some rough adventures!

Buy the GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle at GoPro.com

To emphasize what a good deal this is, the GoPro Hero 10 Black -- just the camera alone, no accessories, no GoPro Subscription -- is available on Amazon for exactly the same price.

Buy the GoPro Hero 10 Black on Amazon