Samsung announces MWC 2022 event to tease the year's devices

Samsung

Samsung will hold a press event the day before Mobile World Congress opens in Barcelona, the company announced today. Though details for the Feb. 27 gathering are sparse at this point, it could tease new Galaxy devices coming later this year.

As Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 range of smartphones and Tab S8 range of tablets earlier this month, we aren't expecting it to reveal new phones at MWC. But the announcement does have one big hint.

Among the stylized silhouettes of already-released products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the just-launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, are a few generic devices like a watch, laptop and a tablet. That may suggest the event will show products from many Galaxy product lines.

What could it bring? Possibly more foldables like the concept devices shown at CES 2022, a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, or more laptops to follow the Galaxy Book Pro and 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 that launched last year.

While the event and MWC 2022 will be held in person in Barcelona, Samsung will be livestreaming its Galaxy event on its YouTube channel and on the company website starting at 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. EDT on Feb. 27. Watch for more CNET coverage of MWC, which runs February 28 to March 3.