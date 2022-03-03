Russia Says it Blocked Facebook

James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

Russia's telecommunications regulator said Friday it blocked access to Facebook after the world's largest social network started to make content from Russia state-controlled media tougher to find on its platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that it made the decision because the social network allegedly violated a federal law against violating "the human rights" and "freedoms" of Russians by restricting its media outlets. Since October 2020, there's been 26 cases of "discrimination" against Russian media by Facebook, the regulator said.

The decision underscores how tensions between Russia's government and tech giants have been heating up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook has been facing more pressure to limit access to Russian state-controlled media because of concerns that these sites are spreading false claims and propaganda. Last week, Russia said it partly restricting access to Facebook after the social network refused to stop fact-checking and labeling content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. On Tuesday, Facebook announced more restrictions against Russian media including demoting posts globally that contain links to Russian state-controlled media such as RT and Sputnik.

Despite concerns about the spread of disinformation, Facebook has stopped short of cutting off access to its platforms in Russia because it says it wants to promote freedom of expression. The social media giant says that people in that country are also using its services to protest and show the world what's happening in real-time.

"Soon millions of Russia will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out," tweeted Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs on Friday. The company said it's doing everything it can to restore its services in Russia. Clegg didn't say immediately answer questions about how many people use Facebook in Russia.

Russia blocks other services

Facebook isn't the other service Russia is cracking down on. Russia reportedly blocked access to several big app stores, Western news organizations and social media sites.

Der Spiegel reporter Mathieu von Rohr tweeted on Thursday that Russia has also blocked Twitter, news organizations BBC and Deutsche Welle, and app stores, though he didn't specify whether this referred to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Latvian-based news site Meduza claimed in a blog post that many readers in Russia couldn't access the organization's website.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, BBC, and Deutsche Well did not respond to comment.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's tech minister asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia. The tech giant didn't go that far when it took action days ago, choosing instead to pull access to RT News and Sputnik News from the App Store outside Russia and stop selling products in Russia. Facebook and YouTube have also restricted access to Russian state-controlled media like RT and Sputnik.

Other tech companies have responded to the invasion by limiting sales in the country to comply with official US sanctions and restricting service. But some have tried to balance punitive action without cutting off local access, resulting in moves like those from Snapchat, which has halted ad sales in Russia while keeping the app live in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus as a communications tool.

CNET's Stephen Shankland explains that blocking access to app stores, western news sites and social media could encourage a "splinternet" that isolates Russian online interaction from the rest of the world.