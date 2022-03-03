Ukraine War Updates 'The Cuphead Show' Season 2 Apple Event Set for March 8 Melinda Gates Opens Up Check Status of Your Tax Refund Wordle-Like Games
Russia Reportedly Blocks Access to Twitter, Facebook, App Stores and News Sites

App stores, western news organizations, and social media sites are reportedly blocked in Russia.

David Lumb
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world.

Russia has reportedly blocked access to several big app stores, Western news organizations, and social media sites.

Der Spiegel reporter Mathieu von Rohr tweeted that Russia has blocked Twitter and Facebook, news organizations BBC and Deutsche Welle, and app stores, though he didn't specify whether this referred to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. 

The Latvian-based news site Meduza claimed in a blog post that many readers in Russia could not access the organization's website.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, BBC, and Deutsche Well did not respond to comment at the time of publication.