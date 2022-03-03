Russia Reportedly Blocks Access to Twitter, Facebook, App Stores and News Sites

Sarah Tew/CNET

War in Ukraine

Russia has reportedly blocked access to several big app stores, Western news organizations, and social media sites.

Der Spiegel reporter Mathieu von Rohr tweeted that Russia has blocked Twitter and Facebook, news organizations BBC and Deutsche Welle, and app stores, though he didn't specify whether this referred to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Latvian-based news site Meduza claimed in a blog post that many readers in Russia could not access the organization's website.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, BBC, and Deutsche Well did not respond to comment at the time of publication.