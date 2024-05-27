Reduce or Avoid Shipping Fees This Memorial Day at Amazon, Target and More

You may have found an awesome deal from today's Memorial Day sales and were ready to place your order until you saw the shipping costs. All tallied up, you realize that you're not getting the deal you thought you were, as shipping prices ate up the discount on the item.

If you find yourself in this predicament, don't worry. Below, we have some tips for you to minimize or avoid shipping costs altogether so you can still get in on today's Memorial Day deals.

Pick up your items in-store

Sometimes, shopping online is easier and more convenient than going into a store. If you happen to live near one of the retailer's store locations, you may be able to place your order online and then pick it up from the store at no additional cost. If the item happens to be available locally, you might be able to pick it up as soon as that same day. Otherwise, you may have to wait while the warehouse ships the item to the store.

This is a great way to ensure you take advantage of a price drop or discount that's showing online before it sells out or the deal expires. It's often an option at Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.

Depending on the item you're picking up, this may not be the right move. If you're grabbing a new iPhone, then sure, pick it up if you can. If you're getting a new TV and don't live close to the store or don't have a car to move the item from point A to point B, check the shipping costs and try to compare it with the cost of transporting your item yourself. That Uber XL ride might be more than the shipping.

Your subscriptions may offer free shipping

If you're a member of a subscription service like Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus, Target Circle 360 or My Best Buy, you likely already have access to at least some free shipping privileges. The shipping speed options may be subject to availability, but there's usually no minimum order required for these paid services.

Choking down another subscription fee may not sound like music to your ears, but these often pay for themselves from the savings you get from the free shipping, on top of the additional benefits that come with them. Plus, some subscriptions, like Walmart Plus, come with a 30-day free trial.

Look at your credit card perks

Some credit cards offer free shipping through partners like ShopRunner. According to the company's site, you can get a free membership from select American Express, Chase and Mastercard accounts, and certain PayPal members may be eligible as well. ShopRunner does offer a free three-month trial of its service for everyone else.

In addition, other services like Shipt work with Costco, CVS, Petco, Sephora, Target and other retailers. Shipt and similar services offer a $0 delivery fee on your first order.

Hit the free shipping minimum with filler items

While it's not exactly ideal, sometimes this move makes the most sense. A lot of retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- have preset order limits you need to meet to qualify for free shipping. If you don't meet that minimum, there's usually a delivery fee of $6 or more on the order, but sometimes avoiding that can be as simple as adding a pack of gum or some other candy to your order.

That's right, finding a low-cost filler item could push you over the threshold, and while you may not need that extra item, it's better to have it than to pay for a shipping label to be printed, right? Who doesn't love having a pack of gum handy?

