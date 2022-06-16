Protect Your Passwords With NordPass And Save Up To 60% On A Premium Membership

Need a hand remembering your passwords? NordPass has got you covered. NordPass is secure password manager application. It helps keep all your passwords organized, allows for faster logins with password auto-fill, and assists in secure password generation. Using your device's built-in browser password manager can leave you at risk for data leaks. NordPass uses advanced encryption algorithms to ensure the security of your password vault and offers multi-factor authentication for complete security.

When you sign-up with NordPass right now you can save up to . Prices start at $1.49 a month for NordPass Premium. And for an additional cost you can add NordVPN, one of the best VPNs available right now, to your internet connection for further data and privacy protection. Or add NordLocker for secure cloud storage for your files. Try Premium for yourself, with a 30-Day free trial. (No credit card required.)

Worried about switching over? NordPass automatically detects passwords stored in your browser and all your previous passwords are imported instantly. NordPass allows you stay logged in on your laptop, phone, or tablet and syncs your passwords across all your devices. also includes features such as Password Health, to help detect weak and repeated passwords, and Data Breach Scanner helps find any sensitive data that might have appeared in a data leak. You can also share passwords securely with family and friends over a data-encrypted channel. Protect your data before this offer ends!