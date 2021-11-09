Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey about Twitter being used to plan Jan. 6 riot

Getty Images

Prince Harry apparently warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was being used to stage a coup ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, the Duke of Sussex said on Tuesday during a panel at the Re:Wired conference.

During the session, Prince Harry first addressed some of the dangers of social media, calling misinformation a "global humanitarian crisis," adding, "You don't need to be online to be affected by this." He also said, "In one single household, you can have three or four versions of reality when it comes to truth and fact."

Wired Editor at Large Steven Levy, who moderated the discussion, asked Prince Harry if he'd ever had the chance to share his social media qualms with tech CEOs like Dorsey or Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to Jan. 6, where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged," Prince Harry said. "That email was sent the day before, and then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the riot earlier this year, a mob stormed the US Capitol following unfounded claims from then-President Donald Trump on social media that the 2020 election was stolen. Five people died and many more were injured as a result. Social networks, including Twitter and Facebook, came under fire as people called on the companies to suspend Trump's accounts, which they eventually did.

In August, a congressional committee investigating the riot asked a number of tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, to provide records "related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent the certification of the results, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election."