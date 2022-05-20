Pokemon Sword and Shield Are Holding a New Shiny Pokemon Event This Weekend

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield this weekend, and it gives players a chance to catch another shiny Pokemon.

From May 19 to May 22, the clam Pokemon Shellder will be appearing more frequently in Max Raids dens across the games' three major areas: the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

Additionally, you'll have a chance to encounter a shiny Shellder in five-star raids. However, your odds of finding one are much slimmer, so you'll need to be persistent and check as many raids as possible if you're hoping to catch one before the event ends.

In order for the event Pokemon to begin appearing, you must first refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the game online, or by selecting "Get the Wild Area News" from the Mystery Gift menu.

The shiny Shellder event arrives shortly after the release of Pokemon Home's 2.0 update, which added compatibility with the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus games. Players who deposit a Pokemon from the aforementioned titles into the service will receive free Sinnoh and Hisui starters as a bonus.