Online romance scams have cost people millions already this year, says FBI

Getty

The FBI is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scammers asking them to send money to allegedly invest in, or trade, cryptocurrency.

The FBI says that in the first seven months of this year, its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received over 1,800 complaints related to online romance scams that resulted in losses totaling $133.4 million.

The FBI says scammers usually first contact victims through dating apps and social media sites, then gain their trust by establishing an online relationship. They then claim to have knowledge of profitable cryptocurrency investment or trading opportunities and direct the victim to a fake website or app.

After the victim has invested an initial amount and sees a profit, the scammers allow the victim to withdraw a small amount of money, boosting their trust. But then the scammers tell the victim to invest larger amounts of money, often adding that they need to act fast, the FBI says.

But the next time the victim wants to withdraw money, the scammers given them a host of reasons as to why they cannot. They may say that taxes or fees need to be paid, or that their minimum account balance hasn't been met. This gets the victim to invest more money. And once the victim stops investing, the scammers usually just cut off contact, the FBI says.