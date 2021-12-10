Nomad's latest holiday deal saves you 20% on chargers, cases and more right now

Nomad/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are fast approaching, and many of us are checking our list and hunting down the perfect gifts for our friends and loved ones. Sometimes it can be difficult to track down the perfect gift for our parents or teenagers, but tech is usually a good way to go for almost anyone, especially in this day and age when it's so important to stay connected. And right now, you don't have to break the bank to get it. with the code SB32JS, so you can get a great deal on some powerful technology built to help you stay on the go.

In case you haven't guessed yet, Nomad is a brand for the modern-day nomads out there, living life on the go and staying connected through phones and other tech. From , to , to and more, Nomad has a wide variety of tools that are ultra-portable and carry a hefty amount of power. It doesn't hurt that they look great as well.

Apply code SB32JS at checkout to receive the 20% off deal, but note that the code doesn't apply to items listed in the outlet sale. Luckily, those already.