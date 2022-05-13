Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding Kirby 64 Next Week

Nintendo Switch Online's classic games library is expanding again next week. The N64 platformer Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is joining the service on May 20.

The classic title will be available through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, an exclusive download for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack members.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



This premium subscription offers all the benefits of the base Nintendo Switch Online service along with a few extra perks, namely a library of classic Sega Genesis games and access to various DLC, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan runs for $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo accounts, even across multiple systems.

Nintendo has been adding one new N64 game to Switch Online's classic games library almost monthly since the Expansion Pack plan launched last October. Last month brought Mario Golf, while F-Zero X was added in April. At least one more N64 game--Pokemon Snap--is still on the way.