New Mario Strikers Trailer Shows Off Chaotic Soccer Action

Nintendo has shared a new trailer for its next Mario sports game, Mario Strikers: Battle League.

The nearly five-minute video, embedded below, provides a lengthy overview of the upcoming arcade soccer game, showcasing character customization, online play and new "Hyper Strikes"--dramatic special moves that will count as two goals if successfully executed.

Like other Mario sports games, Mario Strikers: Battle League plays fast-and-loose with the rules of soccer, offering a more chaotic spin on the sport. You can freely attack opponents with tackles and classic Mario items like Koopa shells and banana peels. Battle League also lets you tackle your own teammates to give them an extra boost.

Another new addition in Battle League is character customization. You can outfit your players with different equipment and gear, which will affect their stats and performance on the pitch.

The trailer also provides more details on the Strikers Club, an online mode that lets you form or join a virtual soccer club. You'll compete against other clubs in online matches for rankings and promotions each season. Your ranking at the end of the season will determine which division your club is in when the next season begins.

Mario Strikers: Battle League launches for Nintendo Switch on June 10. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to play the game online.