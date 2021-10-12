New 1Password feature lets you share passwords with a simple link

Sending your Netflix password to your computer illiterate friend can be done easily and safely with 1Password's new feature, Psst!, a clever acronym for Password Secure Sharing Tool. 1Password announced the new feature in a blog post on Tuesday from the company's Chief Product Officer Akshay Bhargava.

1Password is a password manager that stores all our passwords together so that you can access all of your accounts and protected information with one password. Using Psst!, you'll be able to send passwords to other people, even if they don't use 1Password.

In the company blog post, Bhargava details how it works:

"Let's say I want to share that Wi-Fi password with my in-laws. All I need to do is open the share menu and select 'Share' to generate a link. By default, the link expires in seven days, but I can also choose to let it expire after 30 days, 14 days, one day, one hour, or after a single person views it. I can also choose to let anyone who has the link view the item, or I can restrict sharing to only the people whose email addresses I enter."

The new feature rolled out with the announcement, so you can use the feature today. 1Password also released detailed instructions to help users navigate how Psst! works.

The base price for a 1Password subscription is $35.88 per year. 1Password works on most major devices and operating systems, including MacOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android, iPhone and iPad.

