MoviePass Is Back: These Are the Plans You Can Choose From

Ready to go to the movies? MoviePass, the subscription-based movie ticketing service that shut down in 2019, is back again, just as summer blockbusters such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Barbie prepare to hit theaters. But the service doesn't look the same as it did before the shutdown.

The revised service launched nationwide on Thursday, and includes four tiered plans at different prices. The plans use a credits-based system to offer different options at different prices. The $10 a month basic plan includes an estimated one to three movies per month, the $20 standard plan allows about three to seven flicks, the $30 premium plan includes about five to 11 films, and the $40 pro plan could be used to see 30 films a month.

MoviePass

"By opening up MoviePass to film lovers nationwide, we are expanding our support of the movie theater industry by helping drive traffic to all theaters during the critical summer season," Stacy Spikes, MoviePass co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Our newly designed service offers our members greater choice and flexibility for how they use their monthly credits, while continuing to encourage them to watch movies in theaters."

Each pricing tier corresponds with a number of credits to be spent on the movie showtimes. Peak times and more-popular movies cost more credits. Leftover credits can roll over to the next month, up to the maximum number in your plan.

CNET's Mike Sorrentino has been testing the beta version of the plan. He notes that "on the highest-end side, if I wanted to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Friday night of opening weekend, MoviePass would charge 60 credits -- basically the entire cost of my plan." But Sorrentino also found that some films require as few as 10 to 14 credits when purchasing a ticket for either a daytime show or during the already-discounted Tuesday showtimes.

MoviePass was sold and then shut down in 2019, but Spikes, one of its original founders, bought back the company in 2021.