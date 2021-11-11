Best Walmart Black Friday deals happening now: $89 AirPods plus price cuts on Samsung, GoPro and more

Deal Savings Price



























The next phase of Walmart's month-long "Deals for Days" Black Friday sale is now live. After an early access phase that was just for Walmart Plus subscribers, the online sale is now open to all shoppers as of 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET), Nov. 10. The price cuts will hit Walmart brick-and-mortar stores on Friday, Nov. 12. We already knew quite a few of the deals coming to Walmart thanks to the retailer's , but the biggest headliner for today's batch of deals is , their lowest price to date. That price has already been , and more price matches could continue to pop up throughout the day. We don't expect these will last long, so if you see the buy button pop up, you should definitely act quickly.

Everything listed below is currently on sale. Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may change without notice. We'll keep checking in and identify out-of-stock items or price changes as they occur.

Latest Walmart Black Friday deals

These are the newest deals now available.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price we've seen on these second-generation AirPods to date. Even though the third generation was just unveiled last month, the previous generation is still a great buy at this price if you're an iPhone owner who likes open earbuds. Read Lisa Eadicicco's full AirPods comparison here.

Walmart With this bundle, you get the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock and a colored smart bulb all for just $39.88. You can use the Smart Clock to control the bulb, display your favorite pictures and much more with ease.

Walmart The Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle is available in green, light blue, pink and purple, with the bundled items matching the color of camera that you pick. It comes with a few frames and photo holders for a little less than you can buy just the camera for right now.

You can find cheaper 55-inch TVs, but for many people, paying for the Samsung brand is important. This model includes a game mode to help reduce lag.

Canon This well-rated Canon Inkjet printer has the ability to print, scan and copy in color or black and white. It can hold up to 60 sheets of paper at once and supports Canon's XL ink cartridges, so you don't need to replace the ink as often.

Walmart This GoPro Hero8 bundle comes with the action camera, a dual battery charger, three batteries and a carrying case, all for the same price that other retailers are selling just the camera for.

Samsung At $90 less than Amazon's current cost, this is the lowest price we've seen on this Samsung tablet to date. Its 10.4-inch widescreen display and surround-sound speakers make this tablet ideal for watching movies and TV on the go. And unlike Amazon Fire models, it has access to the full range of Android apps.

Skullcandy True wireless headphones are all the rage these days, but some of them can be pretty expensive. Skullcandy offers a bunch of budget options that are well-reviewed, including this newer set of Jib True XT2 headphones that offer 9 hours of battery life in the buds and an extra 17 hours using the charging case.

Earlier Walmart Black Friday deals still available

These deals have been live for several days, some since Nov. 3.

Samsung You can pick up the larger, 60-inch version of the same Samsung smart TV as the model above for even bigger savings.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 47% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

HP Featuring an SD card reader, HDMI port and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, this HP laptop is a little bulkier than some more streamlined models, but offers a lot more versatility. It's got a Core i3 CPU, so it's for basic chores only -- don't look for gaming or video editing here.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in a powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet while you kick back and relax.

Walmart There's nothing better than a solid TV that can play all your favorite streaming platforms -- and this Roku TV is ideal for just that. This model appears to be similar to the TCL 4-Series, so it delivers a basic 4K picture.