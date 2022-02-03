Zagg tries to take on Apple Care with its own mobile protection plan

Chris Parker/CNET

Zagg cases and screen covers have been protecting phones for years. This week the company unveiled Zagg Protect, a repair and protection plan to match.

For an annual fee of $99, you can get up to two cases of accidental damages covered per year, including drops, cracked screens, liquid damages. The plan also covers failure of a phone's battery, headphone jack, touch screen, speakers, camera and more. Each repair still requires a $49 deductible.

The plan offers an alternative to maker provided protection plans like Apple Care Plus and Samsung Care Plus and covers new and used phones from most major smartphone makers, the company said in a release.

Zagg Protect's $49 deductible for all repairs is cheaper than Apple Care Plus's $99 charge for accidental damage repair, though a screen repair is only $29 with Apple's service. An Apple Care Plus plan will vary in cost depending on the model of iPhone and may be cheaper than Zagg Protect. Samsung Care Plus ranges from $4-$13 month depending on your device. The repair fee for accidental damage is a hefty $249, though screen repairs are only $29.

Zagg Protect will cover used phones, as long as they're running Android OS using Chrome browser version 68 or newer, or iOS 11 or newer with Safari or Chrome. Apple Care Plus must be added within a year of purchase of an eligible iPhone or sooner depending on location. Samsung limits eligibility to 60 days of purchase.