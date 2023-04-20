Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
You Can Soon Get the Galaxy S22 on Samsung's Refurbished Phones Site

The phone series is coming to the Samsung Certified Re-Newed site, starting at $619.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is displayed against a green background.
If you've been holding out on paying full price for a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, now's your chance to buy a refurbished device from Samsung's official used goods store

Here are the prices and phones available as of Saturday:

  • Galaxy S22 Certified Re-Newed: Starting at $619, with 128GB and 256GB options.
  • Galaxy S22 Plus Certified Re-Newed: Starting at $769, with 128GB storage.
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra Certified Re-Newed: Starting at $919, with 128GB and 256GB options.

CNET's reviews of the three phones found the Galaxy S22 Plus to be the favorite option, though the Galaxy S22 Ultra offered Samsung Galaxy Note-inspired features including the S Pen stylus and a giant screen. CNET's review of the base model found the Galaxy S22 to have great cameras but a mediocre battery life. Samsung has improved the battery life issues in its latest models in the Galaxy S23 lineup.

As part of the refurbishment process, Samsung says, it tests each phone on 132 different points, with Samsung engineers reassembling the devices from genuine parts, some of them reclaimed from other Galaxy devices. The phones get a new battery, the latest software updates and a new device ID.

The phones will be added to Samsung Certified Re-Newed in line with Earth Day on April 22. As of May 2, phones from the Galaxy S21 series will also go down in price on the site. 

Phones bought through Samsung's refurbished store are covered by a one-year warranty, and you can score a credit of up to $180 by trading in your old phone.

