You Can Probably Try Out the Samsung Galaxy S23 In-Person Starting Feb. 1

Samsung will most likely unveil the Galaxy S23 series at Wednesday's Unpacked event in San Francisco. We expect to see the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and while there's no official date for when these devices will ship after purchase, it's safe to say that it'll be a few weeks until people start receiving them.
However, if you want to try out the latest Galaxy devices earlier than that -- maybe you're undecided about upgrading -- Samsung will be holding several interactive "Galaxy Experience Space" events across the world, where you'll have the chance to test drive Samsung's latest flagship devices before anybody else.
Starting Feb. 1, Samsung will host Galaxy Experience Space events at limited pop-up locations in these major cities:
- Dubai: Dubai Mall (Feb. 2 to 28)
- London: Westfield White City (Feb. 1 to March 12)
- Paris: Westfield Les 4 Temps (Feb. 1 to March 1)
- San Francisco: 111 Powell Street (Feb. 1 to 25)
- Singapore: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (Feb. 2 to 25)
The phone-maker will offer hands-on experiences with its latest Galaxy devices at some retail locations as well:
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
And at four pop-up locations:
- Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall
- Milano: Il Centro
- Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall
If you can't make it to any of the physical events, you can still watch the Galaxy Unpacked event live on Samsung's website or its YouTube page. You can also reserve the latest Galaxy device right now and get up to $100 in Samsung credit.