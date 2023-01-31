You Can Probably Try Out the Samsung Galaxy S23 In-Person Starting Feb. 1

Samsung will most likely unveil the Galaxy S23 series at Wednesday's Unpacked event in San Francisco. We expect to see the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and while there's no official date for when these devices will ship after purchase, it's safe to say that it'll be a few weeks until people start receiving them.

However, if you want to try out the latest Galaxy devices earlier than that -- maybe you're undecided about upgrading -- Samsung will be holding several interactive "Galaxy Experience Space" events across the world, where you'll have the chance to test drive Samsung's latest flagship devices before anybody else.

Starting Feb. 1, Samsung will host Galaxy Experience Space events at limited pop-up locations in these major cities:

Dubai: Dubai Mall (Feb. 2 to 28)

London: Westfield White City (Feb. 1 to March 12)

Paris: Westfield Les 4 Temps (Feb. 1 to March 1)

San Francisco: 111 Powell Street (Feb. 1 to 25)

Singapore: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (Feb. 2 to 25)

The phone-maker will offer hands-on experiences with its latest Galaxy devices at some retail locations as well:

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

And at four pop-up locations:

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall

Milano: Il Centro

Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall

If you can't make it to any of the physical events, you can still watch the Galaxy Unpacked event live on Samsung's website or its YouTube page. You can also reserve the latest Galaxy device right now and get up to $100 in Samsung credit.