You can now preorder the Apple Watch Series 7: Where to buy, when it will ship and more

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 weeks ago at its "California Streaming" product launch. Now, Apple's new smartwatch is available for preorders. This upgrade comes with a larger screen -- 41mm and 45mm sizes, each 1mm larger than Series 6 models -- and a more durable frame with IP6X dust resistance.

The Watch Series 7 also has a full QWERTY keyboard interface instead of using your finger to draw each letter on the screen. Additionally, there's a brighter screen and faster charging if you'd like to keep it on overnight for sleep tracking. And it's available in 10 different case finishes and three types of material, so you can again choose aluminum, stainless steel or titanium. You can preorder the watch now, but some models are already backordered until early November. That said, it hits store shelves on Friday, Oct. 15.

As usual, you won't find many sales or deals on a brand new Apple product. But following on the heels of the iPhone 13 launch, there are trade-in options: Verizon is giving up to $200 off, but you'll need a to commit to a cellular contract. We'll give you the full price breakdown for the different watch styles and the retailers that are carrying Apple's latest gear.

When is the Apple Watch available to preorder? Apple opened Watch Series 7 preorders on Friday, Oct.8, soon after 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. BST). All versions of the Apple Watch will be available to preorder at the same time, using the same checkout system on either the website or the Apple Store app on your phone. The Apple Watch Series 7 will start shipping on the following Friday, Oct. 15. If you're able to order early, you'll get your watch on the 15th. The longer your preorder takes, the further out your delivery will be.

How much does Apple Watch Series 7 cost? Apple had previously announced that the Series 7 would start at $399, but now that preorders have started, the pricing for the full line have been fully revealed. By and large, the pricing model from last year's Series 6 remains intact: Apple Watch Series 7 (aluminum): Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 7 (aluminum): Starts at $699

Apple Watch Series 7 (titanium): Starts at $799

Apple Watch Series 7 (Nike): Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 7 (Hermès): Starts at $1,249 For each of those, add $30 when jumping to the 45mm size, and $100 when jumping to a cellular model (which will also require a monthly wireless plan if you want to access services and make calls outside of Wi-Fi hotspots).

Where can I buy the Apple Watch other than Apple? Yes. Now that preorders have opened, you can preorder the Apple Watch Series 7 at authorized Apple retailers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart. As of Oct. 15, the Series 7 will also be available in stores.

Will my old Apple Watch bands and accessories still work? For the most part, yes. Despite the larger screen size, the Series 7 is designed to be backwards compatible with existing watch bands from earlier models. It should also work with older chargers, though they won't charge it as quickly as the newer one that comes in the box with the Series 7. That one will charge up to 33% faster than Series 6 models, according to Apple.

Apple While it's frequently seen as the "base model" Apple Watch, it's also the version with the most colors available. And with Apple's promise that Series 7 is the most durable Watch to date there's an even lower chance the softer metal would take any serious damage during your ownership of it. It's also nice that anyone upgrading from a previous Apple Watch to this new model can bring their favorite strap with them to this new Apple Watch. The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Product Red, midnight (black), starlight (silver), green and blue.

If Apple is promising an even more durable body with the Aluminum model, why pay extra for the stainless steel body? This upgrade is actually more than a status symbol. Stainless steel is considerably more durable than aluminum, so if you work or play harder than most this design will keep you from developing scratches on the body long term. It's a must-have option for people who want an Apple Watch but need something a little sturdier than the average user, on top of looking smart in more formal settings. The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 is available in silver, graphite and gold colors.

Apple While it's true that titanium is stronger and conducts heat better than stainless steel, so it is technically possible for the titanium body of the Apple Watch to survive more damage and run slightly cooler than its counterparts, the differences would be almost undetectable on something this size. Instead, you get the titanium body Apple Watch because it looks like nothing else and feel like you have a classic timepiece on your wrist. But if the technical benefits help you justify the added cost, go for it. The titanium Apple Watch Series 7 is available in natural (gray) and space black.

Apple While the physical body and internal mechanics are all exactly the same as the aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 listed above, the Nike Edition features one of several custom Nike-themed fitness bands and access to fitness software and watch faces exclusive to this model in partnership with Nike. So if the Apple Watch is all about fitness for you and you love Nike products, this is the one to get. The Nike Apple Watch Series 7 is available in silver and space gray colors.