You Can Now Autofill Email Verification Codes on iOS 17

I speak for absolutely every iPhone user when I say that the ability to autofill verification codes was a game changer when the feature was introduced to the iPhone. Instead of having to go into your text messages and copy the code, you could now tap on the verification code when it automatically appears right above your keyboard.

And with iOS 17, you can do the same with verification codes you receive via email.

Whether it's for two-factor authentication or verifying a new account, you no longer have to open an email, copy the code and then paste it into a website or application to continue. You can just autofill the verification code from your keyboard -- but you can't do it from just any third-party email application.

If you want to autofill email verification codes on iOS 17, here's everything you need to know.

For more about iOS 17, check out our gallery with all the best hidden features and settings on iOS 17 and our review of the new StandBy feature.

Before you can use the autofill feature, you must connect your email account to the Mail app

The email verification code feature only works with Apple's Mail app. This might be confusing, but while it works with third-party services, it doesn't work with third-party applications. You may have Gmail or Outlook on your phone, but to use the autofill feature, you'll need to transfer your Gmail or Outlook account into the Mail application.

Fortunately, the process is simple:

Open the Settings application and go to Mail. Tap Accounts and then hit Add Account. Choose which account you want to sign in to -- like Outlook, Gmail or Yahoo -- and sign in. Once you're logged in, toggle on the Mail button to link the two.

If your email is filled with thousands or even hundreds of thousands of emails, give your phone a few minutes to connect your account to the Mail app. To check if your account is connected, open the Mail app, go to Mailboxes and look for your email account.

If you don't see your email account there, you can try using the Other option. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now you can autofill email verification codes on iOS 17

As long as your email account is connected to Mail, and the verification code is sent to that connected account, you can now autofill that verification code directly from your keyboard, just as you would with a verification code sent to you via text message. That's all there really is to it!

If you're interested in the latest phones, check out our reviews of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Also, here are the best iPhone 15 preorder deals you can get right now.