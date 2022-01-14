Yep, you can really buy these CES 2022 products this year

CES

There's always something cool to see at CES, with massive televisions and futuristic PC gaming setups appearing every year. It's great to see so many cool ideas, but sometimes those things take a while to actually transform into something you can buy. It's not always easy to tell what's coming out this year and what's coming out eventually, but we're here to help.

Everything we've gathered here is a new announcement for CES 2022 that's either available now or will be later this year. We'll be updating this article as more products become available.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Garmin has stepped up from the Venu 2 and 2S by adding a speaker and microphone, meaning you can now take calls and send a quick text right from your wrist. It maintains all the great trackers it had before and adds an AMOLED display that's clear in daylight. Plus, unlike the competitors, this watch has a battery that lasts up to nine days on a single charge. You should note, though, that the new watch only comes in one size: 43mm. Read our Garmin Venu 2 Plus first take.

Jabra These compact earbuds sport an ergonomic design for a comfortable and secure fit and have active noise cancellation. They also get up to seven hours of playtime and are fully waterproof, so you don't have to worry about sweat or a change of weather. Read our Jabra Elite 4 active first take.

Chipolo Chipolo connects your personal items with a companion app so that you can find everything in seconds, and the company is now releasing a wallet finder that can easily slide right into one of your card slots. It's safe, it's slim, it hits up to 105dB when you ring the alarm and it's IPX5-rated water-resistant. It has a long battery life as well, lasting up to two years.

AnkerWork With a built-in light, dual speakers, 2K resolution and four-mic array, this video bar aims to take your remote calls and basic content creation to the next level.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Four bands of traffic and Wi-Fi 6E put this router at the top of the game Asus That's right. This year Asus is bringing a strong lineup, including the first quad-band gaming router with four separate bands of traffic. Featuring both 5 and 6GHz bands, this high-powered gaming router offers top transfer rates of up to 4.8Gbps. This update also gets a step up to a 64-bit quad-core CPU. This product is set to drop sometime in the first quarter of 2022 for $649. Read our Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 first take.

Dell XPS 13 Plus The premium flagship line gets a minimalist overhaul Dan Ackerman/CNET With the new keyboard going edge to edge and no discernible touchpad, the new system looks sleek and modern. The function keys have also been replaced by a new capacitive function key row that is touch-controlled and swaps between Fn keys and media controls. The display can go up to a 4K OLED screen and 28-watt Intel processors. It's expected to drop this spring starting at $1,199. Read our Dell XPS 13 Plus first take.

Technics Panasonic's Technics brand is taking a shot at dethroning the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best noise-canceling headphones with the new over-ear Technics EAH-A800. They feature eight microphones for premium active noise-cancellation, and boast an impressive 50 hours of battery life. They're not available quite yet, but are expected to ship in February. Read more about the best new wireless headphones of CES 2022.

Belkin Wemo The Wemo smart doorbell offers stiff competition with other premium options, featuring the standard options like two-way talk, live streaming and activity zones, as well as premium features like a 178-degree field of view, end-to-end encryption, local processing of person, animal and vehicle alerts, and facial recognition features that work with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video Set. It's slated to ship within the next two months and you can preorder it now. Read our Belkin Wemo video doorbell first take.

Motorola The Motorola MA1 is a wireless car adapter designed to untether the Android Auto experience. The 5GHz Wi-Fi connection allows for fast media transmission and means you won't have to plug in your phone for it to communicate with your car. Set to ship at the end of January, you can preorder it now.

LG According to LG, this is the company's first five-channel system with an upfiring center channel. This new flagship soundbar for 2022 will allow the voices from whatever you are watching to come out of the center so it feels like you're watching at the theater. With IMAX Enhanced support, DTS:X support and Dolby Atmos support it's bound to offer some of the best at-home audio you can get this year. LG has not yet announced pricing or availability, but the previous version ran close to $1,700 and was available in spring.