Xiaomi's New Folding Phone Is Slimmer Than Samsung's

Xiaomi unveiled its latest foldable phone Monday, as part of an annual event that saw CEO Lei Jun take the stage. The Mix Fold 3 is a book-style foldable phone designed to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, except it will not be available globally. As usual, Xiaomi is releasing it only in China, where it will start at 8,999 yuan, which converts to approximately $1,240, £980 or AU$1,920.

The Mix Fold 3 has two screens: a 6.56-inch cover screen that opens up into an 8-inch tablet-like display. When closed, the device measures 10.86mm (versus 11.2mm last year), making it among the slimmest commercially available book-style foldable phones. That's significantly thinner than Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is comparatively chunky at 13.46mm. However, the title of lightest and slimmest book-style folding phone is retained by Honor's Magic VS 2, which measures 9.6mm thick when folded.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun says the Mix Fold 3 is just 5.4mm thin when unfolded. Xiaomi/ Screenshot by CNET's Sareena Dayaram

Xiaomi credits its upgraded hinge for helping achieve the slim design, which allows for a tighter fold on the flexible display panel. The company also says the hinge's new rod structure improves durability and flexibility of the phone. Xiaomi says 14 micro-hinges "significantly" improve the hinge's degree of freedom and reduces the risk of damage if dropped. Xiaomi says the Mix Fold 3 has been tested to withstand 500,000 folds, which handily beats the 200,000 folds promised by Samsung for the Z Fold 5.

There's still no official IP rating for water and dust resistance, however. By comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The Mix Fold 3 runs on the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same one found in Samsung and Motorola's latest foldable phones. It also has quad camera setup, a 4,800-mAh battery complete with support for superfast wired and wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 key specs