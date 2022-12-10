Xiaomi's iPhone 14 Rival Will Launch Tomorrow

Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, its flagship line designed to rival Samsung and Apple's top phones, tomorrow in China.

In a series of Weibo posts on Thursday, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that show off a large Leica-branded camera bump as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi had previously revealed some specs of its upcoming flagship. The company said that both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and each will feature a telephoto camera capable of 3.26x optical zoom. The Pro model will get a larger sensor taking the form a huge 1-inch sensor for the main camera.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a timeline for a global release. However, based on Xiaomi's track record, the main flagship lineup typically receives an international release several months after a release in China.