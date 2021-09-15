Xiaomi unveils 11T Pro with super-fast charging, 108MP camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveiled new phones at an event on Wednesday alongside a new fitness band and tablet. The company showed off its new Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi touted a new feature called Cinemagic on the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is describes as a slew of innovative filmmaking features. The Pro model will also be able to charge to 100% in about 17 minutes, thanks to the company's 120W "HyperCharge" technology.

The 11T and 11T Pro both have a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display, but the Pro also includes Dolby Vision. Both phones have four cameras including a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 5MP telemacro camera and a 16MP in-display in the front. The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chips, while the Xiaomi 11T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, has 6.55-inch AMOLED display, and features Dolby Vision, as well. It's got a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 5MP telemacro camera, and a 20MP in-display selfie camera in the front. All three are 5G compatible.

The Xiaomi 11T starts at €499 ($589), the Pro model starts at €649 ($766), and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE starts at €369 ($435). Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for US pricing and availability.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet comes with a suite of productivity tools geared toward virtual life, as well as immersive acoustics from Dolby Atmos and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. The Pad 5 starts at €349 ($412).

Xiaomi also launched its Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, with a focus on contactless payment using NFC. It also has Amazon's Alexa built in. The smart band starts at €54.9 ($65).