Xiaomi overtakes Apple as the world's No. 2 smartphone-maker

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has overtaken Apple's as the second largest smartphone-maker in the world, after Samsung, according to a new report.

In the second quarter of 2021, global smartphone shipments increased by 12%, market analysis firm Canalys said Thursday, with Samsung shipping the largest number at 19%, Xiaomi coming second with 17% and Apple in third with 14%.

Xiaomi's shipments increased by 83% in the past quarter with the largest gains made in Latin America, Africa and Western Europe. Its phones are not widely available in the US.

The company's most recent flagship device, the Mi 11 Ultra, has an innovative second screen on the back, which you can use to frame selfies with the better rear camera. "It really left me stunned," said CNET's Sareena Dayaram in her hands-on preview of the Mi 11 Ultra.

While Huawei, another Chinese company, was at No. 1 this time last year it's no longer in the top five, with the US Federal Communications Commission designating it a national security threat in June 2020.