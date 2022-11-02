SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Xiaomi Concept Smartphone Comes With Full-Size Camera Lens

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept gets paired with a 35mm Leica lens.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept phone with Leica 35mm camera lens
Xiaomi's 12S Ultra Concept model attaches to a full-size Leica 35mm camera lens.
Xiaomi

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled a new concept phone that allows you to attach a full-size camera lens. A promo clip shows the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept phone paired with a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH module, which attaches with "just a simple click and twist."

The 12S Ultra Concept uses an M-mount attachment, Xiaomi confirmed to Android Authority, so M-lenses from manufacturers like Canon and Sigma could theoretically work, as well. The phone is also equipped with a pair of one-inch camera sensors and has software features like focus peaking, zebra lines and a histogram.

Xiaomi did not respond to a request for comment, but Android Authority reports the company said the attachment was strictly a prototype of its 12S Ultra, which came out in July, "and won't be available commercially."

Developed in partnership with Leica, the 12S Ultra has a one-inch-type camera sensor on its rear, much larger than found on most phones. Only 10 were put into production, according to Engadget, with a price tag exceeding $41,000.