Xiaomi Concept Smartphone Comes With Full-Size Camera Lens

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled a new concept phone that allows you to attach a full-size camera lens. A promo clip shows the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept phone paired with a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH module, which attaches with "just a simple click and twist."

The 12S Ultra Concept uses an M-mount attachment, Xiaomi confirmed to Android Authority, so M-lenses from manufacturers like Canon and Sigma could theoretically work, as well. The phone is also equipped with a pair of one-inch camera sensors and has software features like focus peaking, zebra lines and a histogram.

Xiaomi did not respond to a request for comment, but Android Authority reports the company said the attachment was strictly a prototype of its 12S Ultra, which came out in July, "and won't be available commercially."

Developed in partnership with Leica, the 12S Ultra has a one-inch-type camera sensor on its rear, much larger than found on most phones. Only 10 were put into production, according to Engadget, with a price tag exceeding $41,000.