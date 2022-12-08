Xiaomi's Rival to the iPhone 14 Is Set To Launch This Sunday

Xiaomi announced plans on Thursday to launch its Xiaomi 13 series at the end of this week, its latest flagship phone series set to rival counterparts from Samsung and Apple.

In a series of posts on Weibo, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that showed off a large Leica-branded camera bumps as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi had previously revealed some specs of its upcoming flagship. The company said that both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and each will feature a telephoto camera capable of 3.26x optical zoom. The Pro model will get a larger sensor taking the form a huge 1-inch sensor for the main camera.

Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a timeline for a global release. However, based on Xiaomi's track record, the main flagship lineup typically receives an internationally release several months after the China release.