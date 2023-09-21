X CEO Teases How You'll Watch Video and Make Money on the Social Network

Linda Yaccarino, current CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has posted a short video showing the future direction of the social network -- mostly aligning with former CEO and X owner Elon Musk's goals to turn it into an "everything network" where users consume content, pay to follow famous people, buy products and watch media.

Yaccarino's video didn't dig into details for how these will be implemented on X. For instance, it's unclear how users will make purchases on the platform, which Musk said he wanted to bring to then-Twitter shortly after buying the social network last October.

Without those details, most of the video was a mission statement showing a user flow for all that an individual could do on the platform -- including watching sports, which X has historically tried to get onto its platform since then-Twitter first livestreamed an NFL match in 2016.

The video ended on a user earning money for ads revenue sharing, a feature that has had a bumpy rollout since payments started flowing to users in June, though new official rules for the program dropped in August that clarified expectations.

Since being named CEO by Musk in May, Yaccarino has continued his efforts to make X worth users' time and especially money as more features get put behind a paywall -- with TweetDeck recently limited to XPro subscribers -- if not the entire social network after Musk mentioned X may require users to make "small monthly payment" to use at all.