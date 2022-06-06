iMessage Gets New Delete and Edit Feature

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple's iMessage is going to get more powerful thanks to a new Delete and Edit feature coming to iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday.

The feature allows people to edit sent messages and unsend a message in iMessage, potentially saving unwanted embarrassment. Delete and Edit also allows people to mark threads and individual messages as unread, so they can remember to go back and respond to it later.

Story is developing.