Shop Brand-New Pixel 4 and 5 Phones Starting at Just $250

The Pixel 6, which launched last October, might be the latest and greatest phone in Google's lineup, but it's not the only model with something to offer. Previous generation Pixel phones are still more than sufficient for most people's needs, and thanks to the latest release, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Woot has a selection of brand-new and fully unlocked Pixel 4 and 5 phones on sale for hundreds less than their original list price, with prices starting at just $250. This sale only lasts until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on June 21, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The most affordable model you'll find at this sale is the , which was originally released back in 2019. It features a 5.7-inch P-OLED display, and it's equipped with 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and an eight-core Snapdragon 855 processor. You can pick it up today in either black or white starting at just $250. Or, if you like the specs of the Pixel 4 but prefer a larger screen, there are 64GB and 128GB models of the , which features a larger 6.3-inch display, on sale as well starting at just $330.

The next step up is the , which is originally from 2020, and bumps the specs up to 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a 6-inch OLED HDR10+ display. It also features an upgraded Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G, which the previous generation lacked. You can pick it up today for just $450.

It's also worth noting that Google has an end date regarding software and security updates for its phones. The Pixel 4 and 4XL will only be guaranteed updates through October 2022, while the Pixel 5 will be supported through October of 2023. You can see the full list of dates here.